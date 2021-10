Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 October 2021 23:31 Hits: 18

Democrats are facing new challenges in figuring out how to pay for their social spending package, as they seek to reach an agreement on a framework for the legislation.Lawmakers and the White House say they want to...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/577936-democrats-scramble-to-reach-deal-on-taxes