Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 15:33 Hits: 6

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) is leaning on House Democrats to speed up consideration of the roughly $1 trillion Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill, endorsing an effort by a band of moderates who are in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/569002-manchin-warns-house-dems-terrible-message-to-delay-bipartisan