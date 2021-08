Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 10:00 Hits: 0

House Democrats are interrupting their summer recess and returning to Washington on Monday to advance President Biden’s ambitious domestic agenda as his administration struggles to contain a foreign policy crisis in Afghanistan and the raging COVID-...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/transportation/infrastructure/568829-house-democrats-return-to-advance-bidens-agenda-in-face