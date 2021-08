Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 23 August 2021 01:10 Hits: 8

California's Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) has opened an investigation into gubernatorial recall candidate Larry Elder's financial disclosure, a FPPC spokesperson confirmed to The Hill....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/568953-california-launches-investigation-into-leading-recall-candidate-larry