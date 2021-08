Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 22 August 2021 14:30 Hits: 9

Arizona state Sen. Lela Alston (D) was sitting at home on Nov. 3 last year huddled with her campaign advisers on Zoom with "huge expectations" that her party could flip at least one chamber of the state legislature.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/568476-democrats-scramble-to-reclaim-lost-ground-in-statehouse-battles