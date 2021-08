Articles

The Biden administration is about to face a grilling from both the House and Senate over the bungled U.S. exit from Afghanistan, where the Taliban's quick advances caught key officials off guard.Congress could kick off its efforts to question...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/568478-congress-poised-to-grill-biden-officials-on-messy-afghanistan-exit