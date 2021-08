Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 10:00 Hits: 1

President Biden sustained a barrage of criticism this week over the chaos unfolding in Afghanistan amid the U.S. military withdrawal and collapse of the country's government.The Biden administrat...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/568831-five-takeaways-from-bidens-week-of-chaos-in-afghanistan