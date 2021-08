Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 21 August 2021 18:23 Hits: 9

Outdoor clothing brand Patagonia said it will stop supplying Jackson Hole Mountain Resort with inventory after one of the resort's owners held a fundraiser for the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

