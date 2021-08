Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 22:18 Hits: 7

Former President Trump on Friday said he "single-handedly" chose to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Alabama, contradicting months of insistence from the Pentagon that the new location was chosen after careful del...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/568813-trump-says-he-single-handedly-picked-alabama-for-space-command-contradicts