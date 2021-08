Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 22:49 Hits: 10

CNN's chief international correspondent Clarissa Ward is leaving Afghanistan after spending days on the streets of Kabul providing detailed reports following the Taliban's takeover of the country....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/568820-cnns-clarissa-ward-departs-afghanistan-after-taliban-coverage