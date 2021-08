Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 12:32 Hits: 1

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Friday that the scenes of chaos in Afghanistan following the collapse of the Afghan government are "not acceptable" to President Biden as she defended the executio...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/568714-white-house-heartbreaking-scenes-from-afghanistan-not-acceptable-to