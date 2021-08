Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 13:57 Hits: 1

Researchers at the intelligence firm Logically have identified a key member of the QAnon community who has used his significant platform to spread antisemitic conspiracies.In a new report released Friday, the resea...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/568723-researchers-identify-key-qanon-influencer-ghostezra