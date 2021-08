Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 14:10 Hits: 1

The U.S. is extending the nonessential closure of its borders with Canada and Mexico to at least Sept. 21 due to the delta variant of the coronavirus, the Department of Homeland Security announced Friday....

