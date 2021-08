Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 20 August 2021 14:16 Hits: 5

Cullman, Ala., on Thursday declared a COVID-19-related state of emergency ahead of a scheduled Alabama GOP rally featuring former President Trump on Saturday asĀ Alabama struggles with a surge in new infections and a short...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/568730-city-hosting-trumps-rally-in-alabama-declares-covid-19-emergency