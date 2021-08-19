Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 18:39 Hits: 1

A little known public health directive, Title 42, allows border agents to swiftly “expel” migrants who cross the border — without considering their asylum claims. It was implemented in March 2020 as COVID-19 cases spread across the U.S. This expulsion policy was criticized by presidential candidate Joe Biden, but President Biden has embraced it. At least for now.

In this week’s Political Theater podcast, guest host Suzanne Monyak unpacks the politics of this thorny immigration policy with Cris Ramón, an independent immigration consultant.

Show Notes:

The post Everything you wanted to know about Title 42 but didn’t know to ask appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/political-theater/everything-you-wanted-to-know-about-title-42-but-didnt-know-to-ask/