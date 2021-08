Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 14:42 Hits: 2

No Labels, a group that advocates for bipartisan legislation, aired a national cable ad this week praising nine moderate House Democrats who are threatening to block their party’s $3.5 trillion budget resolution. The ad is meant to give cover...

Read more https://thehill.com/business-a-lobbying/business-a-lobbying/568539-no-labels-praises-unbreakable-nine-moderate-democrats