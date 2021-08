Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 19 August 2021 18:24 Hits: 1

A left-leaning watchdog group is calling on Republican attorneys general to testify before Congress about their role in organizing a Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol attack.In a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and members of the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/568603-watchdog-calls-on-republican-ags-to-testify-on-jan-6-role