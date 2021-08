Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 22:09 Hits: 6

President Biden said Wednesday that U.S. troops will remain in Afghanistan until all Americans who want to get out of the country have been evacuated, even if it means staying beyond the Aug. 31 deadline set for the withd...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/defense/568479-biden-says-troops-will-stay-in-afghanistan-until-all-americans-are-out