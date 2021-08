Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 13:07 Hits: 7

The board of trustees for a school district in Texas are amending their dress code for students to include masks in a bid to get around Go...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/568338-texas-school-officials-to-include-masks-in-dress-code-in-potential-loophole