Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 14:29 Hits: 8

A Florida county voted unanimously on Tuesday to declare a state of emergency as hospitals are becoming increasingly strained amid a surge in COVID-19 cases.Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKin...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/568353-florida-county-declares-pandemic-state-of-emergency-amid-hospital