Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 17:01 Hits: 7

Women and girls in Afghanistan are facing a deeply uncertain and scary future with the Taliban in control of the country following the collapse of a U.S.-backed government and the exit of U.S. troops.Afghan women f...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/568399-afghan-women-express-shock-fear-defiance-under-new-taliban-rule