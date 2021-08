Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021

President Biden is getting little cover from Congress as he faces broad backlash over his handling of the U.S. withdrawal in Afghanistan.Some Democrats, including Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Senate Majority...

