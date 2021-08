Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 18 August 2021 01:05 Hits: 4

Broadway star Laura Osnes is explaining why she didn't participate in a theater production that required performers to show proof of vaccination after it was previously reported that she was fired over her refusal to get...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/568317-broadway-star-explains-why-she-quit-show-that-required-covid-19