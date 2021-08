Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 17:13 Hits: 0

Rep. Jim Langevin (D-R.I.), a senior member of the House Armed Services Committee, said Tuesday that the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan under President Biden is a "catastrophe" and that the administration "owed our...

