Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 20:07 Hits: 1

A majority of Americans disapprove of President Biden's handling of U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, according to a new poll.The ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/568054-poll-majority-of-americans-disapprove-of-bidens-handling-of