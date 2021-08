Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 17 August 2021 01:58 Hits: 8

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb (R) broke with some of his Republican peers on Monday, telling reporters that schools implementing mask mandates are "making a wise decision when the facts warrant it."A...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/568118-indiana-governor-breaks-with-gop-peers-allows-local-mask-mandates