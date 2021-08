Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 11:34 Hits: 1

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is calling for investigations into President Biden's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan, where the democratic government was toppled over the weekend by Taliban forces following the U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/567975-mccarthy-rips-bidens-afghanistan-withdrawal-strategy-calls-for-investigations