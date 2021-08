Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 23:08 Hits: 8

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) indicated in an interview released on Monday that the two Republicans she rejected to serve on the select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection could be scrutinized as...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/568101-pelosi-suggests-jan-6-panel-could-investigate-jordan-and-banks