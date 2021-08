Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 17:57

Afghans looking to flee their country because of their work with the U.S. and international groups are stuck in a dangerous limbo as the Taliban completes its takeover.The scene at Kabul's international airport des...

