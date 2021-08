Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 13:24 Hits: 0

Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, on Monday said the swift deterioration of Afghanistan's government and the takeover by the Taliban was “ultimately inevitable.”“It is disheartening to see the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/567987-top-house-democrat-argues-talibans-advance-was-ultimately-inevitable