Rick Scott raises removing Biden from office over Afghanistan

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 17:31 Hits: 4

Sen. Rick Scott, the chair of the Senate GOP campaign arm, questioned Monday whether President Joe Biden's cabinet should remove him from office, a near impossibility, over the sudden collapse of Afghanistan.

Scott, who is widely viewed as a potential 2024 presidential candidate tweeted: “We must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?”

The Florida Republican’s remarks echo calls from former President Donald Trump and his allies for Biden to step down, which began as the Taliban took control of the country and toppled the Afghan government.

While Senate Republicans have widely lambasted Biden for his administration’s handling of the troop withdrawal, Scott is the only one so far to bring up the possibility of invoking the 25th Amendment, which lays out the presidential order of succession.

Under the 25th Amendment, which has never been used, the vice president and the majority of the president’s cabinet would need to determine he is no longer fit for office. Congress would then need to approve that process by a two-thirds vote in both chambers.

Biden’s removal from office over the situation in Afghanistan is unrealistic, as Democrats maintain full control of Washington and the vast majority of Republicans are not calling for his resignation.

Biden is expected to address the country Monday afternoon about the situation in Afghanistan. The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Read more https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/16/rick-scott-biden-25-amendment-afghanistan-505141