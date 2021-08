Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 16 August 2021 02:34 Hits: 10

The Texas Supreme Court on Sunday ruled in favor of upholding Texas GOP Gov. Greg Abbott's order prohibiting mask mandates, a win for the governor after local entities across the state attempted to defy him.The Sup...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567969-texas-supreme-court-upholds-abbotts-ban-on-local-mask-mandates