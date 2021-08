Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021

The American flag at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, has been taken down after the Taliban moved into the city and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani reportedly fled the country. ...

