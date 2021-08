Articles

Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021

Republican lawmakers on Sunday blasted the Biden administration's withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan while the Taliban inched closer to taking over Kabul as images of Chinooks evacuating embassy staff from t...

