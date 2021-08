Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021

Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) on Sunday said President Biden is "gonna have blood on his hands" over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan as the Taliban encroaches on the country's capital of Kabul....

