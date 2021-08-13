The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Uncertainty surrounds budget resolution as it heads to House

Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2

The House is set to take up the budget resolution the week of Aug. 23, but moderates are threatening to block the tax and spending blueprint unless leaders first hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and Paul M. Krawzak discuss the latest.

Show Notes:

The post Uncertainty surrounds budget resolution as it heads to House appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-budget-podcast/uncertainty-surrounds-budget-resolution-as-it-heads-to-house/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version