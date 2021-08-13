Uncertainty surrounds budget resolution as it heads to House

Articles

The House is set to take up the budget resolution the week of Aug. 23, but moderates are threatening to block the tax and spending blueprint unless leaders first hold a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. CQ Roll Call’s Jennifer Shutt and Paul M. Krawzak discuss the latest.

