Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 15 August 2021 00:07 Hits: 5

U.S. troops will also help in the evacuation of Afghans who worked with the military during the nearly two-decade war.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/wjxZAFgrcGc/