Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 11:52 Hits: 2

A group of House moderates is throwing a wrench in the Democrats' two-prong economic agenda, threatening to block a multitrillion-dollar budget bill until party leaders enact the Senate's bipartisan infrastructure package, according to a letter...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/567712-moderates-vow-to-block-budget-to-secure-infrastructure-funding