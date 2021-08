Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 11:30 Hits: 3

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) on Thursday backed off his threat to slash school officials' salaries should they impose mask mandates in defiance of his executive order. ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567709-desantis-backs-off-threat-to-slash-school-officials-salaries