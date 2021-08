Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 14:09 Hits: 7

The special counsel appointed by former Attorney General William Barr is presenting grand jury evidence and preparing a report on his two-year-long review of the FBI's investigation into Russian activities in the 2016 ele...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/national-security/567731-report-durham-exploring-charges-against-low-level-fbi-officials-and