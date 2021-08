Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 13 August 2021 14:41 Hits: 11

Over 800 Florida physicians called on Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) Thursday to repeal his executive order banning mask mandates as the state continues to see a record number of new COVID-19 cases."As th...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567736-hundreds-of-florida-doctors-pen-letter-calling-on-desantis-to-repeal