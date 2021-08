Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 10:02 Hits: 0

MELBOURNE BEACH, Fla. - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) is facing growing resistance to his hard-line stance against COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates. Officials in a handful of Florida school dist...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/567409-desantis-confronts-growing-resistance-over-covid-19-handling