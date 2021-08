Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 21:35 Hits: 0

The United States is becoming more diverse more quickly than anticipated as minority communities grow while white populations shrink for the first time, the U.S. Census Bureau said Thursday as it released a new trove of d...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567669-five-takeaways-from-a-groundbreaking-census-report