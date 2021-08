Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 12 August 2021 23:05 Hits: 0

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) wished officials who were considering defying a recent statewide mask mandate in schools "good luck," and vowed that the state would hold them accountable."When som...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567689-kentucky-governor-to-school-officials-trying-to-skirt-states-mask