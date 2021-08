Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Moderate House Democrats are calling for the House to immediately vote on the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill.Eight moderates, including members of the bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus, sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/567324-house-moderates-call-for-immediate-house-vote-on-bipartisan-infrastructure