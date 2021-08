Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021

A federal judge on Wednesday narrowed a House subpoena for former President Trump's personal financial records, ruling that the congressional inquiry was overly intrusive but may proceed with a more limited scope.U.S. District Court Judge Amit Mehta...

