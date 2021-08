Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 17:16 Hits: 0

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday questioned why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be opposed to receiving ventilators given the COVID-19 rise in his state.

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/567381-psaki-takes-aim-at-desantis-over-florida-ventilator-request