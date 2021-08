Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 11 August 2021 19:52 Hits: 0

Arnold Schwarzenegger has a message for Americans who argue that face masks encroach on their rights: "Screw your freedom.""Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities," the Republican former Califo...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/in-the-know/in-the-know/567433-schwarzenegger-to-anti-maskers-screw-your-freedom