Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 13:10 Hits: 1

Twitter has suspended Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) for a week after she wrote that vaccines are “failing.”A Twitter spokesperson told The Hill in a statement that her tweet on Monday “was labeled in line with our COVID-19...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/567108-twitter-temporarily-suspends-greene-for-saying-vaccines-are-failing