Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 10 August 2021 23:55 Hits: 13

The Senate on Tuesday handed President Biden a long-sought bipartisan victory by passing a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that won the support of 19 Republicans and the entire Democratic caucus.The 69-30 vote capp...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/567268-senate-gives-biden-big-bipartisan-win